The new party held its founding congress in Berlin on 14 April (Photo: Valentina Pop)

The real significance of Germany's eurosceptic party

by Ryszarda Formuszewicz and Roderick Parkes,

Ever since Alternative für Deutschland had their coming-out party in April, commentators have struggled to say something interesting about this new anti-Euro party.

Will they disrupt the continuation of the Black-Yellow coalition in September? Do they herald a mass movement against the common currency? Well, with a predicted share of the vote of just 2-3%, it seems unlikely.

It is hard to escape the conclusion that AfD is rather unimportant. A party of 'frustrated professors’, it...

Anti-euro party officially launched in Germany
