Ad
euobserver
Both the EU27 and euro area registered record falls in growth for the first quarter of 2009 says Eurostat. (Photo: European Community)

EU suffers record drop in GDP

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union suffered a record fall in growth during the first quarter of 2009, with the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, estimating a drop of 2.5 percent of GDP in both the EU27 and the euro area compared to the previous quarter.

The new figures – released on Friday (15 May) - translate into an annual fall of 4.4 percent and 4.6 percent for the EU27 and euro area respectively when compared with the same quarter of 2008.

Despite the fact that the financial crisis originall...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Both the EU27 and euro area registered record falls in growth for the first quarter of 2009 says Eurostat. (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections