Seeking the truth in Vojvodina

Serbia and Hungary are trying to come to terms with a dark chapter in their past, in an effort seen as vital for good bilateral relations by ethnic Hungarians in the Vojvodina region in Serbia.
Serbian President Boris Tadic and his Hungarian counterpart Laszlo Solyom agreed last October to let their respective Academies of Sciences establish an independent expert commission to examine events during and immediately after World War II. Both presidents developed the project further when t...
