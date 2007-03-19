Ad
The European Commission is pushing EU energy giants to a full break-up from 2009 (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Brussels drafts controversial energy 'unbundling' law

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU energy giants are coming one step closer to losing full control over their assets, with the European Commission pressing ahead with legal moves to break up major concerns into smaller pieces and saying it has the backing of member states.

Senior EU officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Brussels will table a piece of legislation which would force large energy companies to sell off part of their business in order to fully separate production and distribution. <...

