Commission warns mobile phone firms on roaming fees

The European Commission will at the end of this week name and shame mobile phone operators that have failed to comply with Monday's deadline on new EU rules for roaming charges.

"All roaming customers in the European Union have to be given the opportunity by July 30 to opt deliberately for the new euro-tariff," said commission spokesman Martin Selmayr at a press briefing in Brussels on Monday (30 July).

Companies that fail to offer the option will be "in breach of the regulation,"...