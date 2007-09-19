Ad
euobserver
Belgium - received a bid for 10 million euro (Photo: European Commission)

Belgium for sale on eBay

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Belgium, "a kingdom in three parts", was put on sale on the Belgian version of Internet auction site eBay last weekend, before eBay took the offer off on Monday (17 September).

The ad said it was possible to buy the country "as a whole", but added that it was "not recommended".

It suggested buying its three parts – Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia – separately, while being careful "with [the] 300 billion of National Debt" which still have to be split among the three regions, Le Fi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Belgium - received a bid for 10 million euro (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections