Belgium for sale on eBay

Belgium, "a kingdom in three parts", was put on sale on the Belgian version of Internet auction site eBay last weekend, before eBay took the offer off on Monday (17 September).

The ad said it was possible to buy the country "as a whole", but added that it was "not recommended".

It suggested buying its three parts – Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia – separately, while being careful "with [the] 300 billion of National Debt" which still have to be split among the three regions, Le Fi...