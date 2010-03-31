Romania's post-Securitate secret service turns 20

Twenty years ago this month, a presidential decree on 26 March 1990 marked the official metamorphosis of the much dreaded Securitate into what was hailed at the time as a modern, professional and efficient Romanian Information Service (SRI).

The reality was different, at least for the first decade. The 'new Securitate' continued to function in an opaque manner and its presence and activities were felt throughout the political turmoil that led up to Romania's EU accession in January 200...