Let's be friends, Sofia says to Skopje

Bulgaria and Macedonia are edging towards a sounder basis for their sometimes acrimonious relationship. Sofia has proposed signing a treaty on good neighbourly relations, which would include cooperation in the fields of energy, economy and infrastructure, but also on minority and hate speech issues that have often poisoned bilateral politics .
A first such proposal by Sofia in 2008 came to nothing due to mutual mistrust. It was renewed last November during a visit by Macedonian Prime Mi...
