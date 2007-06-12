Brussels struggles for answers to 2020 energy deadline

When EU leaders in March agreed to cut CO2 and boost renewables by 2020, the press asked German chancellor Angela Merkel how the targets would be met. She shrugged, smiled and said "With all the best will in the world, I can't tell you." By the end of November this year, the European Commission hopes to have some answers.

"They've set the targets, now we need the technology to achieve the targets," an EU official tasked with drafting Brussels' autumn "energy technology plan" told EUob...