Airlines should join pollution-reducing scheme in 2010, say MEPs

Airlines coming to, from and flying within the European Union should be included in Europe's controversial pollution reducing scheme by 2010, MEPs have suggested.
The European Commission had originally proposed a staggered approach under which inter-EU flights would be included in the scheme from 2011 and international flights from 2012.
In a vote on Tuesday (2 October), MEPs in the environment committee agreed that the dates should be combined and the overall deadline for airline...
