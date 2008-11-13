Ad
euobserver
The Norwegian PM and the president of the EU Commission in the Arctic (Photo: European Commission)

Commission backs Norway's Arctic vision: no new treaty

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

No new treaty is necessary to protect the Arctic, according to the European Commission. The current Law of the Sea is sufficient.

Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Wednesday offered the European Union's support for Norway's position that the melting pole does not mean that the region requires a document similar to the Antarctic Treaty, which set aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve, banned territorial claims and prohibited military activities.

"As a matter of princ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The Norwegian PM and the president of the EU Commission in the Arctic (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections