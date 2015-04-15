Google faces possible EU fine

Google has 10 weeks to respond to the European Commission in a market abuse dominance case that could see it fined up to 10 percent of its recent annual turnover.
European anti-trust regulators on Wednesday (15 April) accused the Internet giant of manipulating search queries on its comparison-shopping service in a preliminary probe launched five years ago.
The American firm received a “statement of objections” that outlines a list of complaints from the Brussels executive.
...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
