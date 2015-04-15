Google faces possible EU fine

Google has 10 weeks to respond to the European Commission in a market abuse dominance case that could see it fined up to 10 percent of its recent annual turnover.

European anti-trust regulators on Wednesday (15 April) accused the Internet giant of manipulating search queries on its comparison-shopping service in a preliminary probe launched five years ago.

The American firm received a “statement of objections” that outlines a list of complaints from the Brussels executive.

...