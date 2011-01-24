Controversy over alleged attack on EU ambassador in Belarus

Information has come to light that the Hungarian ambassador in Minsk was on 19 December hit on the head by police in a development with potentially grave implications for EU-Belarus relations. But Hungary denies the incident took place.
The ambassador, Ferenc Kontra, is currently in hospital in Minsk due to an eyesight problem and was unable to attend a meeting of EU heads of mission from Belarus in Vilnius, Lithuania last Friday (20 January).
Two senior diplomatic sources told ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
