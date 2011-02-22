Ad
A Christian cross, Spain. EU member states initially disagreed over whether to mention Christianity by name (Photo: Dirk-Jan Kraan www.photofarm.nl)

EU overcomes internal hurdles to condemn religious persecution

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers have condemned religious persecution after a wave of recent attacks across the globe, overcoming earlier disagreement over whether to mention Christianity by name.

In a compromise deal in Brussels on Monday (21 February), foreign ministers refer to "Christians" and "Muslim pilgrims" in their final conclusions, after a similar gathering last month ended in acrimony on the subject.

At the time, Italian foreign minister Franco Frattini said the lack of any refe...

