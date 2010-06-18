A Bulgarian pet for Obama

Sofia Zoo director Ivan Ivanov has a tough job. His lioness Stefka must get pregnant. The ruling party, GERB, wants to surprise its leader, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, with a non-conventional gift – a lion cub, local media reported.

However, Stefka, (3) and her male partner Slavcho, three and half, do not seem to be planning a baby right now. They lounge on the floor of their cage in Sofia's 35-degree Celsius heat and eat 14 kilos of meat a day.

Two senior GERB lawmakers toure...