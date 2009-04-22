Ad
euobserver
Children are best off in the Netherlands and Scandinavia (Photo: Wikipedia)

UK among the worst places in Europe for children

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The happiest children are to be found in the Netherlands while Britain is among the worst countries in Europe in which to grow up, a new study examining children's wellbeing in 29 European countries has shown.\n \nThe report, by the Child Poverty Action Group, compares 43 separate criteria such as health, education and housing standards in EU member states as well as Norway and Iceland.

The Netherlands followed by Sweden and Norway are the countries considered to be the best places in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Children are best off in the Netherlands and Scandinavia (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections