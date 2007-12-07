Ad
euobserver
The EU is expected to pay out €963.5 million next year to former officials (Photo: European Commission)

Austrian PM calls for EU pension reform

by Honor Mahony,

Austrian prime minister Alfred Gusenbauer has said the EU should reform its pension system with up to €1 billion expected to be paid out to retired eurocrats next year.

"Pension reform is being carried out everywhere in the EU in order to secure the pension system. No one is immune to this challenge and that goes for the EU too," Mr Gusenbauer said to Austrian daily, the Kurier.

He added that the European Commission should come forward with a "proposal on how it thinks it can solv...

euobserver

