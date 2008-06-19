EU remains off track to meet Kyoto targets

Greenhouse gas emissions from the oldest European Union member states have declined slightly, according to the latest EU data.

However, the decline occurred to such a small degree, according to data released on Wednesday (18 June) from the European Environment Agency, that if they continue at this pace, they will overshoot reduction targets set under the Kyoto Protocol in 1997.

The EEA figures show that the older member states - the EU-15 - reduced their emissions by 0.8 percent b...