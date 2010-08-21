Hungarians rediscover Lake Balaton

After decades of German dominance around Hungary's Lake Balaton, domestic tourism has rediscovered the region. As prices have gone up in Croatia, the closest seaside alternative, Balaton has become more competitive.

In cold war times, central Europe's largest lake was a famous meeting point for West and East Germans. Because of the restrictive socialist visa regime, most Hungarians could also only spend their holidays at the so-called "Hungarian sea". The picture changed swiftly after t...