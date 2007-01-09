Newly-born Austrian coalition opens door to eastern skilled workers

Workers qualified in technical areas will gain better access to the Austrian labour market, as the newly-formed grand coalition has decided to partially open up to labour from all new member states, including Bulgaria and Romania.
The decision is part of the coalition agreement between the centre-right People's Party and the Social Democrats, finalized Monday (8 January) after three months of gruelling negotiations.
According to the ministry of economy and labour, the move to se...
