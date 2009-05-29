Socks and rock and roll in EU election campaign

With six days to go to elections, French socialists and Libertas have begun using sex to attract attention, while a rock and roll controversy has erupted in the UK.

The youth wing of the Party of European Socialists (PES) in the Haute-Loire district in France has released an online video of a couple in bed with the slogan "Need a Change?"

The pair first make love sluggishly to classical music, the man wearing socks and taking a condom from an EU blue-and-gold star...