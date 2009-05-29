Socks and rock and roll in EU election campaign

With six days to go to elections, French socialists and Libertas have begun using sex to attract attention, while a rock and roll controversy has erupted in the UK.
The youth wing of the Party of European Socialists (PES) in the Haute-Loire district in France has released an online video of a couple in bed with the slogan "Need a Change?"
The pair first make love sluggishly to classical music, the man wearing socks and taking a condom from an EU blue-and-gold star...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
