EU ready to mediate in dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo

In response to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) affirming the legality of Kosovo's independence on Thursday, the EU has invited Kosovo and Serbia to engage in a dialogue on practical matters.

EU High Representative Catherine Ashton personally picked up the phone to deliver the message to Serbian president Boris Tadic and Kosovan prime minister Hashim Thaci. The EU is willing to facilitate the talks, she told them.

The European offer comes with incentives for the two count...