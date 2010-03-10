Ad
France is one of the biggest nuclear waste producers in the EU (Photo: Stefan Kühn)

Brussels against exporting nuclear waste outside EU

by Valentina Pop,

Brussels is against member states exporting their nuclear waste to countries outside the EU or to store it in joint sites, energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger said, as the commission is working on a set of common safety standards for this dangerous material.

"It is the duty of national politicians to do their homework," Mr Oettinger told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Wednesday (10 March). The German commissioner warned against common storage sites, as well a...

