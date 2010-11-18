Slovenian bank saga finally draws to an end

Croatia has moved another step forward on its way to EU membership after negotiations were opened on the free movement of capital.
Talks began following a breakthrough on foreign currency deposits held by Croatian citizens in Ljubljanska Banka (LB) in Slovenia.
It may be the final chapter of a long-running and complicated story which started before Croatia and Slovenia existed as independent states. In fact, the difficulties surrounding LB are part of the problematic inheritance...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here