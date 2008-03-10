Ad
As the Arctic melts, there will be a new scramble for resources affecting European security, EU foreign policy chiefs warn (Photo: NN - norden.org)

EU must boost military capabilities in face of climate change

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union should boost its civil and military capacities to respond to "serious security risks" resulting from catastrophic climate change expected this century, according to a joint report from the EU's two top foreign policy officials.

The EU and member states should further build up their capabilities with regards to civil protection, and civil and military crisis management and disaster response instruments to react to the security risks posed by climate change, reads a pap...

