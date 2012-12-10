Europe changed from 'continent of war to a continent of peace'

Norway's former prime minister and Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Thorbjoern Jagland awarded the EU the Nobel Peace prize on Monday (10 December), praising the bloc for its role in transforming Europe from "a continent of war to a continent of peace."
Jagland spoke at a presentation ceremony in Oslo attended by the Presidents of the three main EU institutions and featuring speeches from Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso, the heads of the European Council and the Euro...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
