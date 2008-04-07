Ad
"Artists miss out on pension and unemployment rights," says Claire Gibault, French MEP (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs in call for euro-passport for artists

by Teresa Küchler,

The European Parliament's culture committee has received support from the EU's culture commissioner Jan Figel for a proposal to grant working artists in Europe a special social status enabling them to travel and practise their art throughout the union without missing out on social rights.\n \nUnder the proposal, artists could also be granted a "Europass", a Europe-wide recognized portfolio for qualifications and competencies, as well as being registered in a European Professional Register to ...

