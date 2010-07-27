EU remains divided on Kosovo despite court opinion

Last week's clear opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stating that the declaration of independence of Kosovo did not violate international law has not helped the European Union to build unity on the status of Kosovo.
During a debate of EU foreign ministers, the minority group of five EU countries that have not recognised Kosovo (Spain, Slovakia, Romania, Greece and Cyprus) stated that they will not change their position. Ministers of those countries said that they will ...
