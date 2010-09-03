Ad
euobserver
Jobbik leader Gabor Vona wants compulsory eduction for Roma children (Photo: Flickr)

French Roma policy finds support among the far right

by Honor Mahony,

France's policy of expelling Roma to Romania and Bulgaria has attracted a storm of criticism at home and abroad from human rights groups and churches but has found support among some far-right politicians.

Philip Claeys, one of two MEPs from the far-right Flemish party Vlaams Belang, said he wants to defend "French policy concerning Roma."

"The dismantling of illegal camps, the struggle against petty crime, criminality and prostitution, and the expulsion of foreigners with no lega...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Jobbik leader Gabor Vona wants compulsory eduction for Roma children (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections