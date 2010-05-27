Ad
Soon citizens from Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina will not require a visa to enter the Schengen area for visits of up to 90 days (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU Commission to recommend visa freedom for Bosnia and Albania

by Augustin Palokaj,

The European Commission is today (27 May) to recommend the granting of visa freedom to Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This means the two Western Balkan states will eventually join the list of countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter the Schengen area for visits of up to 90 days. But EU sources told WAZ.EUobserver the proposal would state that both countries will still have to meet some remaining benchmarks first.

Experts from the commission will have to verify th...

