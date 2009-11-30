Ad
Mr Delors reigned over the commission for ten years (Photo: Wikipedia)

Delors critical of treaty on eve of enforcement

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

One of the most respected political figures during the European Union's 50-year history, Jacques Delors, has voiced his disappointment at the Lisbon Treaty's limitations, less than 24 hours before the new set of rules comes into force.

The Frenchman – president of the European Commission during a ten-year period noted for the institution's proactive spirit (1985-95) – told journalists in Brussels on Monday (30 November) that the new treaty was little more than a step in the right direc...

