Delors critical of treaty on eve of enforcement

One of the most respected political figures during the European Union's 50-year history, Jacques Delors, has voiced his disappointment at the Lisbon Treaty's limitations, less than 24 hours before the new set of rules comes into force.

The Frenchman – president of the European Commission during a ten-year period noted for the institution's proactive spirit (1985-95) – told journalists in Brussels on Monday (30 November) that the new treaty was little more than a step in the right direc...