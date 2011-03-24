Nato states continue to squabble on Libya command

A third attempt by Nato to agree who should be in charge of air strikes on Libya has ended inconclusively amid growing discontent from Turkey.

Nato ambassadors will re-convene in Brussels on Thursday (24 March) for a fourth day of attempts to bridge divisions inside the alliance. The subject is also set to come up at a dinner of EU leaders the same evening.

France, which has taken the political lead on the anti-Gaddafi war effort up to now, wants the body to play a supporting role...