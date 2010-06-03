EP projects new confidence in Washington office

From the brand-new European Parliament office in Washington, Polish national Piotr Nowina-Konopka is seeking to increase co-operation between the US and EU legislatures, moving from the current formulaic contacts to practical exchanges between the law-makers representing 800 million people between them.

Although the EU and US jointly account for around half of the world economy and have the biggest bilateral trading relationship, the two chambers on both sides have so far, in legislativ...