Zagreb - Croatia wants to finish EU talks this year (Photo: European Commission)

Croatia tackles corruption in bid to finish EU talks in 2010

by Augustin Palokaj,

Croatia is taking unprecedented steps to stamp out corruption - including a series of cases against senior politicians and businessmen - in a bid to conclude its EU accession talks this year. Among the corruption suspects are former Defence Minister Berislav Roncevic and former deputy Prime Minister Damir Polancec.

Graft cases have dominated local media in recent days. Those investigated and indicted include a string of executives in the national highway and railroad companies, their co...

