Ad
euobserver
Did Olaf, the tobacco industry, and the commission work together to oust the Maltese politician? (Photo: Corporate Europe Observatory)

Part VIII: A scandal 'for the next 10 years'

EU smoke & mirrors
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

In her office on the 15th floor in the Altiero Spinelli buidling of the European Parliament, German centre-right MEP Ingeborg Graessle shuffles some papers on a table and pours two glasses of water.

She tells EUobserver that, along with two Green MEPs, she has, for the past year and a half, carried out her own enquiry into how John Dalli lost his job and on Olaf’s conduct in the events.

Looking back to European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso’s own words, Dalli had becom...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU smoke & mirrors

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Part VI: A circumstantial EU hanging
Part VII: €60mn Valentine's Day gift
Part V: Dalli’s big tobacco theory
Part IV: EU judges, Maltese mysteries, and Christians in the Caribbean
Did Olaf, the tobacco industry, and the commission work together to oust the Maltese politician? (Photo: Corporate Europe Observatory)

Tags

EU smoke & mirrors

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections