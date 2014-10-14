Ministers play down French budget row

EU finance ministers played down the prospect of a row with France at their monthly meeting on Monday (13 October), but insisted that the bloc's rules on budget deficits and debts had to be respected.

Speaking with journalists following the Eurogroup meeting, Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the 18-member Eurogroup, conceded that there had been "a little peer pressure".

"There are clear rules on budgets that have to be followed," commented Dijsselbloem, alth...