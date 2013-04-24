Gaza's gas: EU millions up in smoke

“As you can see, I have no electricity at home at this moment,” says Yousef via Skype. “I have a fuel generator that I can use during the power cuts. If I run out of fuel, like now, I have a transformer connected to a car battery with which I can switch on a couple of light bulbs, recharge my laptop or watch TV. But we‘ve gotten used to the situation; it’s been going on for five years.”

Yousef al Helou, a reporter from Gaza for Al Etejah TV, is talking about living with power cuts.

...