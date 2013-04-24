Ad
euobserver
The EU has misspent €250 million on energy in Gaza (Photo: Cecilia Ferrara)

Gaza's gas: EU millions up in smoke

Investigations
by Cecilia Ferrara and Assia Rabinowitz, Brussels,

“As you can see, I have no electricity at home at this moment,” says Yousef via Skype. “I have a fuel generator that I can use during the power cuts. If I run out of fuel, like now, I have a transformer connected to a car battery with which I can switch on a couple of light bulbs, recharge my laptop or watch TV. But we‘ve gotten used to the situation; it’s been going on for five years.”

Yousef al Helou, a reporter from Gaza for Al Etejah TV, is talking about living with power cuts.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Investigations

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

EU diplomats urge financial sanctions on Israeli settlers
From Gaza to EU: one man's journey
Palestine donors: time to end paper solutions to real problems
EU countries urge Israel not to invade Gaza
The EU has misspent €250 million on energy in Gaza (Photo: Cecilia Ferrara)

Tags

Investigations

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections