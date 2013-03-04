Time to end the silence on Syria

Last week, the Syrian government launched at least four ballistic missiles in the direction of the city of Aleppo, the second-largest city in Syria.

The four projectiles, which are likely to have been Scud-type missiles, struck the city and a town in its outskirts. Human Rights Watch, an international human rights watchdog, reported that more than 140 Syrian civilians, including at least 71 children, were killed in the attacks.

No military targets were in the vicinity of the str...