EU mission, African troops to take over from France in Mali

The French assault force is to start pulling out of Mali next month, as EU military advisors and African soldiers move in, with talk of UN peacekeepers down the line.

French foreign minister Laurent Fabius told the Metro newspaper on Wednesday (6 February) that: "From the beginning of March, if everything goes as planned, the number of French troops will diminish."

He noted that the "first phase" of the campaign, to reconquer north Mali towns from jihadists, is over. But he added...