Brussels freezes talks on closer EU-Israel relations

Brussels has "paused" negotiations with Tel Aviv over a planned upgrade to EU-Israel relations, as the Palestinian death toll passed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday (14 January).

"The priority at the moment is to achieve a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, and that is what we need to concentrate on now, not the upgrade," European Commission external relations spokeswoman Christiane Hohmann told EUobserver.

"No activities that could be considered related ...