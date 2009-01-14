Ad
euobserver
A bombed-out orphanage in Gaza (Photo: Oxfam)

Brussels freezes talks on closer EU-Israel relations

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Brussels has "paused" negotiations with Tel Aviv over a planned upgrade to EU-Israel relations, as the Palestinian death toll passed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday (14 January).

"The priority at the moment is to achieve a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, and that is what we need to concentrate on now, not the upgrade," European Commission external relations spokeswoman Christiane Hohmann told EUobserver.

"No activities that could be considered related ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
A bombed-out orphanage in Gaza (Photo: Oxfam)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections