euobserver
The unemployment rate jumped almost 10 percent in Greece (Photo: YoungJ523)

Southern EU countries post record job losses

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Jobs in southern Europe are vanishing at record rates, widening the gap with the more prosperous north.

The unemployment figures for November 2012 published by the European Commission on Tuesday (8 January) show that Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and Spain saw the biggest losses compared to November 2011.

The number of people out of work in Cyprus jumped from 9.5 percent to 14 percent. In Greece, it rose from 18.9 percent to 26 percent. The Portuguese toll went from 14.1 percent to 1...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

