Brussles to tackle online blocking and throttling

Digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes is to draft legislation on 'net neutrality' following data that between 20 and 50 percent of European Internet providers use software to block online access.

In a press statement released on Tuesday (29 May), she said the regulators had "provided the data I was waiting for."

Her move comes after a report by a group of national Internet regulators (Berec) revealed that a sizeable minority of Europeans have broadband contracts that give oper...