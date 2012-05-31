Ad
euobserver
The Commission's proposals are expected before the end of the year (Photo: hdzimmermann)

Brussles to tackle online blocking and throttling

Digital
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes is to draft legislation on 'net neutrality' following data that between 20 and 50 percent of European Internet providers use software to block online access.

In a press statement released on Tuesday (29 May), she said the regulators had "provided the data I was waiting for."

Her move comes after a report by a group of national Internet regulators (Berec) revealed that a sizeable minority of Europeans have broadband contracts that give oper...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

