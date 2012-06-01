Ad
Letter

EUobserver gives one-sided view of Azerbaijan

Opinion
by Leon Cook, Brussels,

I would like to take issue with EUobserver over two articles by Andrew Rettman entitled "Accidental war waiting to happen on EU periphery" on 14 May and "Azerbaijani lobbyists target EU opinion" on 24 May.

When writing about Nagorno-Karabakh, I would have thought it wise to mention that the regions that you refer to as "disputed territory" are in fact acknowledged by the UN Security Council, the EU and Nato as being Azerbaijani territory.

I also find it strange that you do not ref...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

