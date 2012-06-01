EUobserver gives one-sided view of Azerbaijan

I would like to take issue with EUobserver over two articles by Andrew Rettman entitled "Accidental war waiting to happen on EU periphery" on 14 May and "Azerbaijani lobbyists target EU opinion" on 24 May.

When writing about Nagorno-Karabakh, I would have thought it wise to mention that the regions that you refer to as "disputed territory" are in fact acknowledged by the UN Security Council, the EU and Nato as being Azerbaijani territory.

I also find it strange that you do not ref...