Femen activists outside the summit venue (Photo: femen.org)

Energy quarrel, topless protest mark EU-Russia summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A lively disagreement on energy and a protest by four topless women marked the end of the EU-Russia summit in Brussels on Friday (21 December).

In a rerun of a similar dispute between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels last year, the two men traded verbal blows on the EU's third energy package.

The law came into force in March 2011.

In what is known as its "Gazprom clause" or "unbundling," it says that Russia's ene...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

