euobserver
Detainees are to be given their rights in writing (Photo: banspy)

EU detainees to get 'letter of rights'

Rule of Law
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Aiming to compensate for lack of information given in some member states to suspects of crime, EU deputies in the justice committee on Wednesday (23 November) approved a proposal to grant those deprived of liberty the right to be informed of their legal rights in the form of a written letter.

"The letter of rights will inform people arrested about their rights in a language they understand, including the right to interpretation and translation and the right to access to a lawyer," said...

Rule of Law

Rule of Law
euobserver

