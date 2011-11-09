Ad
euobserver
Macedonia's nationalistic drive is not helping either (Photo: Dnevnik/Macedonia)

Greek government collapse not helping Macedonia

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Greek government collapse and the advent of a new team of technocrats demanded by international lenders cast bleak perspectives for solving a long-standing dispute with neighbouring Macedonia over the country's name, say politicians dealing with the region.\n \nIn his farewell speech in the Greek parliament last week, outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou said "the new government must and can move immediately for the settling of the name issue." But observers are sceptical that this w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Macedonia prepares for politically sensitive census
EU links Serbia's candidate status to Kosovo talks
Macedonia's nationalistic drive is not helping either (Photo: Dnevnik/Macedonia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections