Ad
euobserver
The Kolubara river runs through the region where the coal mine is (Photo: Uros Pavlovic)

EU urged not to fund coal mine project in Serbia

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A pending decision by the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (EBRD) to pay €80 million for the expansion of Serbia's largest coal mine has caused uproar among environmentalist groups and the local community.

The EBRD funding, due to be decided on next Tuesday in London, would allow the Serbian state-owned energy company EPS to purchase new extraction equipment for its expanding coal mine in the Kolubara basin, some 70 km south of Belgrade.

"Ironically they call the p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy
The Kolubara river runs through the region where the coal mine is (Photo: Uros Pavlovic)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections