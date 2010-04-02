Ad
euobserver
Spaska Mitrova, the woman at the centre of a marital-turned-political row between Bulgaria and Macedonia, with her little daughter (Photo: Dnevnik)

Marital row turns into dispute between Skopje and Sofia

by Svetlana Jovanovska and Vesselin Zhelev,

A marital dispute between a Macedonian woman, holding Bulgarian citizenship, and her ex-husband is evolving into an international issue. The contestants: Macedonia, former Yugoslav republic turned aspiring EU-member, and member-of-the-club Bulgaria.

At first glance, the issue is the usual battle for custody among divorcees: A provincial court in Macedonia has stripped 25-year-old Spaska Mitrova of custody of her three year-old daughter and awarded it to the child's father, Voijslav Savi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Spaska Mitrova, the woman at the centre of a marital-turned-political row between Bulgaria and Macedonia, with her little daughter (Photo: Dnevnik)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections