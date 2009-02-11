Ad
euobserver
European Social Democrats using the slogan: People first - A new direction for Europe (Photo: PES)

Socialists warn commissioners to stay out of EU elections

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The President of the Party of European Socialists, Poul Nyrup Rasmussen, has warned EU commissioners to steer clear of campaigning ahead of the June European elections.

Mr Rasmussen, speaking at the launch of his party's election campaign, said that the public has a clear choice in the election and that individual commissioners should stay out of the limelight.

"In the remaining months of the commission's mandate we will be watching [European Commission President] Barroso and the...

