EU biofuel sustainability criteria too weak, say green groups

Documents outlining proposed sustainability criteria for biofuels currently under consideration by European officials show that member states are planning to apply "only cosmetic changes" to existing criteria, according to environmental groups.
Although the European Commission has proposed a mandatory target of ten per cent of all transport fuels to be made from biofuels by 2020, such alternative fuel sources have been subject to serious criticism by environmental groups, the United Nat...
